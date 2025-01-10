Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camarillo Airport 40th Combat Aviation Brigade and Cal Fire B-Roll

    CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California Army National Guard Soldiers of the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct joint operations with the the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and California Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing to fight the Los Angeles County fires at Camarillo, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. The California National Guard activated more than 800 service members to help support law enforcement and emergency services fight the fires raging across Los Angeles County. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949354
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-OK333-1002
    Filename: DOD_110765546
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    NORTHCOM
    Army National Guard
    california army national guard
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade
    LAWildfires25

