Camarillo Airport 40th Combat Aviation Brigade and Cal Fire B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

California Army National Guard Soldiers of the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct joint operations with the the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and California Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing to fight the Los Angeles County fires at Camarillo, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. The California National Guard activated more than 800 service members to help support law enforcement and emergency services fight the fires raging across Los Angeles County. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)