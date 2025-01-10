California Army National Guard Soldiers of the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct joint operations with the the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and California Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing to fight the Los Angeles County fires at Camarillo, Calif., Jan. 11, 2025. The California National Guard activated more than 800 service members to help support law enforcement and emergency services fight the fires raging across Los Angeles County. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2025 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949354
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-OK333-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110765546
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Camarillo Airport 40th Combat Aviation Brigade and Cal Fire B-Roll, by PFC William Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
