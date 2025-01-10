Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    California Army National Guard Supports Local Law Enforcement During LA Wildfires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California Army National Guard’s 40th Military Police Company supports local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025. Soldiers helped provide security and traffic control at key points near the wildfires throughout the day and night. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Manuel Arino, commander of 143rd Military Police Battalion, California Army National Guard, and other senior leaders met with the Santa Monica Police Department at their mobile command post and visited Soldiers at the various locations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949348
    VIRIN: 250110-A-GN091-4263
    Filename: DOD_110765512
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Army National Guard Supports Local Law Enforcement During LA Wildfires, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    National Guard Bureau
    California
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    LAWildfires25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download