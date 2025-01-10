California Army National Guard Supports Local Law Enforcement During LA Wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California Army National Guard’s 40th Military Police Company supports local law enforcement in Los Angeles County, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025. Soldiers helped provide security and traffic control at key points near the wildfires throughout the day and night. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Manuel Arino, commander of 143rd Military Police Battalion, California Army National Guard, and other senior leaders met with the Santa Monica Police Department at their mobile command post and visited Soldiers at the various locations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. William Griffen)