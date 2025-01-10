FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance at Pasadena Convention Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949347" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members are at the Pasadena Convention Center helping survivors register assistance and talk about other services available to those impacted by the wildfires. The convention center is currently a shelter where several nonprofits are providing food, medical services, and clothing.