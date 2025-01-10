Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance at Pasadena Convention Center

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance team members are at the Pasadena Convention Center helping survivors register assistance and talk about other services available to those impacted by the wildfires. The convention center is currently a shelter where several nonprofits are providing food, medical services, and clothing.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949347
    VIRIN: 250111-O-AH964-5124
    Filename: DOD_110765471
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance at Pasadena Convention Center, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAWildfires25

