Clearing Snow at Charlie West

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949341" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the West Virginia Air National Guard and contracted civilians help plow and remove snow at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 11, 2025. The Charleston area accumulated over 10 inches of snow this past week prior to January UTA, which was cleared so all personnel could travel safely on base and the flightline could remain ready for aircrew to safely take off and land aircraft. Snow plows, brooms, and blowers were all used to combat the harsh winter snows. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)