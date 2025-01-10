Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clearing Snow at Charlie West

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Members of the West Virginia Air National Guard and contracted civilians help plow and remove snow at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 11, 2025. The Charleston area accumulated over 10 inches of snow this past week prior to January UTA, which was cleared so all personnel could travel safely on base and the flightline could remain ready for aircrew to safely take off and land aircraft. Snow plows, brooms, and blowers were all used to combat the harsh winter snows. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949341
    VIRIN: 250111-Z-KF734-1001
    Filename: DOD_110765421
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Clearing Snow at Charlie West, by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Snow
    WVANG
    Charlie West
    Snow & Ice Safety

