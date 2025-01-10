Clearing Snow at Charlie West

Members of the West Virginia Air National Guard and contracted civilians help plow and remove snow at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 11, 2025. The Charleston area accumulated over 10 inches of snow this past week prior to January UTA, which was cleared so all personnel could travel safely on base and the flightline could remain ready for aircrew to safely take off and land aircraft. Snow plows, brooms, and blowers were all used to combat the harsh winter snows. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949341
|VIRIN:
|250111-Z-KF734-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110765421
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
