Command Sergeant Major Sotomayor Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949336" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sergeant Major Jaime Sotomayor was one of five Arizona Army National Guard Sergeants Major to extend their enlistment in the Arizona National Guard. Brigadier General Lonnie Branum, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, administered the oath of enlistment to these senior noncommissioned officers before retiring later this month.