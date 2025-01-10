Command Sergeant Major Sotomayor Interview

Command Sergeant Major Jaime Sotomayor was one of five Arizona Army National Guard Sergeants Major to extend their enlistment in the Arizona National Guard. Brigadier General Lonnie Branum, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, administered the oath of enlistment to these senior noncommissioned officers before retiring later this month.
