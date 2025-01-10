Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sergeant Major Sotomayor Interview

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sergeant Major Jaime Sotomayor was one of five Arizona Army National Guard Sergeants Major to extend their enlistment in the Arizona National Guard. Brigadier General Lonnie Branum, Land Component Commander, Arizona Army National Guard, administered the oath of enlistment to these senior noncommissioned officers before retiring later this month.

    Arizona National Guard
    AZNG
    Oath of Extension
    Jaime Sotomayor

