    USSF Guardians train to support 2025 Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Space Force Guardians rehearse drill movements during presidential inauguration cordon training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Forty-five Guardians from different career fields across the country were selected to perform Honor Guard duties in support of the presidential inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20. In 12 days these Guardians are learning precision movements, military drill procedures and ceremonial protocol (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 10:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949335
    VIRIN: 250109-F-TO650-1001
    Filename: DOD_110765238
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Guardians train to support 2025 Presidential Inauguration, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air force
    AFDW
    Space Force
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

