U.S. Space Force Guardians rehearse drill movements during presidential inauguration cordon training at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Forty-five Guardians from different career fields across the country were selected to perform Honor Guard duties in support of the presidential inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20. In 12 days these Guardians are learning precision movements, military drill procedures and ceremonial protocol (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949335
|VIRIN:
|250109-F-TO650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110765238
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USSF Guardians train to support 2025 Presidential Inauguration, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.