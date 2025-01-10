USSF Guardians train to support 2025 Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Maj. David McLellan, commander of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, answers questions about Space Force Honor Guard augmentee training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Forty-five Guardians from different career fields across the country volunteered to perform honor guard duties in support of the presidential inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20. The Guardians learned precision movements, military drill procedures and ceremonial protocol. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
