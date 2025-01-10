USSF Guardians train to support 2025 Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. David McLellan, commander of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, answers questions about Space Force Honor Guard augmentee training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Forty-five Guardians from different career fields across the country volunteered to perform honor guard duties in support of the presidential inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20. The Guardians learned precision movements, military drill procedures and ceremonial protocol. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)