Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSF Guardians train to support 2025 Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Maj. David McLellan, commander of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, answers questions about Space Force Honor Guard augmentee training on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Forty-five Guardians from different career fields across the country volunteered to perform honor guard duties in support of the presidential inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20. The Guardians learned precision movements, military drill procedures and ceremonial protocol. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 10:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949334
    VIRIN: 250109-F-UD194-1001
    Filename: DOD_110765237
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Guardians train to support 2025 Presidential Inauguration, by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    AFDW
    Space Force
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download