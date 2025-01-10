FEMA Administrator visits Los Angeles County Wildfires

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visits Los Angeles County to see the response efforts and the impact of the wildfires. Criswell also met and talked with Govenor Gavin Newsom.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2025 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
