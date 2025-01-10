Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator visits Los Angeles County Wildfires

    LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell visits Los Angeles County to see the response efforts and the impact of the wildfires. Criswell also met and talked with Govenor Gavin Newsom.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 09:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949333
    VIRIN: 250110-O-AH964-5638
    Filename: DOD_110765201
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

    LAWildfires25

