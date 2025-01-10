Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers and Italian Red Cross Collaborate on MEDEVAC Training in Vicenza

    ITALY

    01.09.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, Italy —Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, joined forces with the Italian Red Cross in a recent joint training exercise focused on lifesaving techniques. Participants practiced transmitting a MEDEVAC request.

    Pfc. Iker Rubio, a combat medic with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, led the training, offering hands-on instruction to both U.S. and Italian personnel. He highlighted the vital importance of prompt action in life-saving situations.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Posted: 01.11.2025 08:09
