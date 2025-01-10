Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers, Italian Red Cross Partner for Lifesaving Training in Vicenza

    ITALY

    01.09.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, Italy — Nothing says 'bonding experience' like shoving an NPA into someone’s nose in a training environment. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 2500th Digital Liaison Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, joined forces with the Italian Red Cross in a recent joint training exercise focused on lifesaving techniques.

    Set in a simulated combat environment, participants practiced responding to a casualty who was not breathing. Using joint first aid kits, soldiers worked swiftly to insert a nasopharyngeal airway (NPA), a medical device commonly used in emergency situations to maintain an open airway.

    Sgt. James Doromal, a combat medic with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, led the training, offering hands-on instruction to both U.S. and Italian personnel. He emphasized the critical role of immediate action in life-saving scenarios.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to build relationships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

