Keesler hosts statewide leaders for MS Cyber Technology Center Partnership Ceremony

Military, local and state government officials, and academic leaders from across the state attended a Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The vision of the building is to serve as a technology hub for development in cybersecurity, be a space for advanced training and education, and allow for collaboration on the most current cyber threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949325
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-NO318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110765127
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
