Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler hosts statewide leaders for MS Cyber Technology Center Partnership Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing

    Military, local and state government officials, and academic leaders from across the state attended a Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center Partnership Ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2025. The vision of the building is to serve as a technology hub for development in cybersecurity, be a space for advanced training and education, and allow for collaboration on the most current cyber threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949325
    VIRIN: 250110-F-NO318-1001
    Filename: DOD_110765127
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler hosts statewide leaders for MS Cyber Technology Center Partnership Ceremony, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    cyber
    MCTC
    Mississippi Cyber and Technology Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download