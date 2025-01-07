Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAFFS Unit Load - 302d Airlift Wing

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    A team of 302d Airlift Wing Airmen load a Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit into a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 10, 2025. The team prepared the aircraft to support civilian efforts suppressing wildfires in California. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949319
    VIRIN: 250110-F-ZJ473-1001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_110765021
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    C-130
    wildfire
    MAFFS
    aerial firefighting
    MAFFS AEG
    MAFFS 2025

