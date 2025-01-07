MAFFS Unit Load - 302d Airlift Wing

A team of 302d Airlift Wing Airmen load a Modular Airborne Firefighting System unit into a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 10, 2025. The team prepared the aircraft to support civilian efforts suppressing wildfires in California. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|01.10.2025
|01.10.2025 18:40
|B-Roll
|949319
|250110-F-ZJ473-1001
|999999
|DOD_110765021
|00:03:16
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
