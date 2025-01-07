USACE, CTUIR partner to improve fish passage - Broll

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) hosted a signing ceremony for an upcoming project aimed at improving fish passage along Mill Creek, Jan. 10, 2025.
Video includes an invocation from CTUIR members.
1st remarks - Lt. Col. Katie Werback, Commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
2nd remarks - Chairman Gary Burke of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
