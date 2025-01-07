Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE, CTUIR partner to improve fish passage - Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) hosted a signing ceremony for an upcoming project aimed at improving fish passage along Mill Creek, Jan. 10, 2025.

    Video includes an invocation from CTUIR members.
    1st remarks - Lt. Col. Katie Werback, Commander, Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
    2nd remarks - Chairman Gary Burke of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949316
    VIRIN: 250110-A-EK666-7643
    Filename: DOD_110764998
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, CTUIR partner to improve fish passage - Broll, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    CTUIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download