11th Air Task Force First Field Exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force participate in a field exercise at McGregor Range, New Mexico, Nov. 4-19, 2024. The 11 ATF operates as one cohesive unit by focusing on the team, mission and culture. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera and Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)