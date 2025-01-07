Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Air Task Force First Field Exercise

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos and Senior Airman Jhade Herrera

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force participate in a field exercise at McGregor Range, New Mexico, Nov. 4-19, 2024. The 11 ATF operates as one cohesive unit by focusing on the team, mission and culture. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera and Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949312
    VIRIN: 241227-F-KQ087-7141
    Filename: DOD_110764978
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    This work, 11th Air Task Force First Field Exercise, by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos and SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    Air Task Force
    11 ATF

