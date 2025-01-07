A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct “show of presence” mission over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an A-10 Thunderbolt II during a presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force video)
|01.09.2025
|01.10.2025 17:03
|B-Roll
|949309
|250109-F-TV052-7001
|DOD_110764956
|00:03:19
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|2
