    A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct “show of presence” mission over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an A-10 Thunderbolt II during a presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949309
    VIRIN: 250109-F-TV052-7001
    Filename: DOD_110764956
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct “show of presence” mission over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

