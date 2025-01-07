Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Small tugs stored on dock, Yokohama North Dock - B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    B-roll of AFSBn-NEA small tugs stored on dock at Yokohama North Dock, Japan.

    Shot by Sarah Ridenour on April 10, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949306
    VIRIN: 240410-A-IK992-9322
    Filename: DOD_110764952
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small tugs stored on dock, Yokohama North Dock - B-Roll, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Watercraft
    Yokohama
    small tug

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download