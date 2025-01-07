Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct “show of presence” mission over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to an A-10 Thunderbolt II during a presence patrol over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949305
    VIRIN: 250109-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_110764949
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft conduct “show of presence” mission over USCENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

