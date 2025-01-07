Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th Force Support Squadron prepares for lunch service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U. S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Force Support Squadron prepare for lunch service at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 6, 2025, Services specialists establish and supervise facilities that provide food, lodging and sports among others. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949303
    VIRIN: 250106-F-RX511-1032
    Filename: DOD_110764929
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Force Support Squadron prepares for lunch service, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    60th Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download