U. S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Force Support Squadron prepare for lunch service at the Monarch Dining Facility at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 6, 2025, Services specialists establish and supervise facilities that provide food, lodging and sports among others. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949303
|VIRIN:
|250106-F-RX511-1032
|Filename:
|DOD_110764929
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th Force Support Squadron prepares for lunch service, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
