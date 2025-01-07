Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retention Interview

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Retention NCOs from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade share their perspectives on the importance of their mission and their pride in serving Soldiers during a recent interview on Fort Cavazos, TX. Their dedication ensures that every Soldier’s career aspirations and goals are supported, sustaining the strength of the Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 16:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 949298
    VIRIN: 250101-A-LX406-2261
    Filename: DOD_110764853
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: TEXAS, US

    soldier
    69th ADA
    III Armored Corps
    Fort Cavazos
    III Armored Corps And Fort Cavazos

