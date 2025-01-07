Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Winter Storm 2025 (B-Roll)

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger  

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Winter storm B-Roll on Fort Campbell, Ky., Jan. 10, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949295
    VIRIN: 250110-A-LJ797-2707
    Filename: DOD_110764788
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Winter Storm 2025 (B-Roll), by MSG Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell
    snow
    101st
    Winter Storm
    snowstorm
    ft. Campbell winter storm

