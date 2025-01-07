B-Roll Kirtland AFB Lumena MindGym ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 10, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949291
|VIRIN:
|250110-O-CX280-1096
|Filename:
|DOD_110764777
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Kirtland AFB Lumena MindGym ribbon-cutting ceremony, by Britianie Teston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.