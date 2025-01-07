Iowa National Guard leaders volunteer with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



(B-roll and interviews) Leaders from the Iowa National Guard partnered with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity to complete construction projects in the Des Moines, Iowa community. The collaboration highlights the Guard’s commitment to service, both in uniform and within local communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)