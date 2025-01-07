(B-roll and interviews) Leaders from the Iowa National Guard partnered with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity to complete construction projects in the Des Moines, Iowa community. The collaboration highlights the Guard’s commitment to service, both in uniform and within local communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949285
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-QX677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110764715
|Length:
|00:11:24
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa National Guard leaders volunteer with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity, by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
