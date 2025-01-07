Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard leaders volunteer with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    (B-roll and interviews) Leaders from the Iowa National Guard partnered with the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity to complete construction projects in the Des Moines, Iowa community. The collaboration highlights the Guard’s commitment to service, both in uniform and within local communities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Armani Wilson and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949285
    VIRIN: 250110-Z-QX677-1001
    Filename: DOD_110764715
    Length: 00:11:24
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    community service
    leadership
    Habitat for Humanity
    construction projects
    Iowa National Guard

