Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks delivers remarks on “Outpacing the PRC: Lessons Learned for Strategic Competition” and joins a fireside chat held at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, Jan. 10, 2025
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 13:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|949282
|Filename:
|DOD_110764650
|Length:
|00:47:41
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hicks Delivers Speech and Fireside Chat: “Outpacing the PRC: Lessons Learned for Strategic Competition”, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.