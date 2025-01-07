Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hicks Delivers Speech and Fireside Chat: “Outpacing the PRC: Lessons Learned for Strategic Competition”

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks delivers remarks on “Outpacing the PRC: Lessons Learned for Strategic Competition” and joins a fireside chat held at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, Jan. 10, 2025

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 13:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 949282
    Filename: DOD_110764650
    Length: 00:47:41
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
