Cal Guard's 330th MP Company support LA County Fires

California Army National Guard's 330th Military Police Company prepares to mobilize and help local first responders fight the raging fires in Los Angeles County, Ontario, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025. The CAARNG was activated by Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 to help assist first responders to multiple fires in Los Angeles, Calif. More than 800 Soldiers and Airmen have been called up to support emergency operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)