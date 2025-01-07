Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard's 330th MP Company support LA County Fires

    ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. William Espinosa 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California Army National Guard's 330th Military Police Company prepares to mobilize and help local first responders fight the raging fires in Los Angeles County, Ontario, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025. The CAARNG was activated by Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 to help assist first responders to multiple fires in Los Angeles, Calif. More than 800 Soldiers and Airmen have been called up to support emergency operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. William Franco Espinosa)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Army National Guard
    california army national guard
    330th Military Police Company
    LAWildfires25

