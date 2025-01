Marine Minute: 01-25 (AUDIO)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



THIS WEEK WE ARE SPOTLIGHTING MARINES WHO BROUGHT CHRISTMAS PRESENTS TO CHILDREN IN ALASKA. WE’LL ALSO TAKE A LOOK INSIDE EXERCISE KOREA VIPER 25.1, WHERE MARINES ARE PUSHING AGAINST SEVERE WINTER CONDITIONS.



LAST MONTH, MARINES WITH 4TH LAW ENFORCEMENT BATTALION WORKED HARD TO DISTRIBUTE TOYS TO CHILDEN IN ISOLATED AREAS OF ALASKA. THIS ANNUAL MISSION IS IN SUPPORT OF THE MARINE CORPS ‘TOYS FOR TOTS’ PROGRAM, WHICH HAS BEEN SPREADING HOLIDAY JOY NATIONWIDE SINCE 1947.



OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. ADAM TRUMP, CAPTURING A 3D MARINE DIVISION MORTAR RANGE DURING EXERCISE KOREA VIPER 25.1.



THIS RECURRING EXERCISE IN SOUTH KOREA IS ALL ABOUT STRENGTHENING THE MARINES’ ABILITY TO OPERATE IN FREEZING COLD TEMPERATURES WHILE ALSO WORKING ALONGSIDE OUR REPUBLIC OF KOREA ALLIES.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!