    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Departure Ceremony

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States' departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a Georgia state senator and the 76th governor of Georgia before serving as the 39th President of the United States. He was in office from 1977 to 1981 and was the longest-lived president in American history. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Zachary Frost)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949267
    VIRIN: 250109-D-LN610-2001
    Filename: DOD_110764320
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MARYLAND, US

