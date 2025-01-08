Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Long Career: From Phantoms to Eagles

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Steven Conklin 

    142nd Wing

    Video news feature about a long serving member of the 142nd Wing who started at the Portland Air National Guard Base in 1985 working as a crew chief of the F-4 Phantom.

    Interview subject: Master Sgt. Mike Long, F-15 Crew Chief, 142nd Wing

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949266
    VIRIN: 250110-F-IW846-6439
    Filename: DOD_110764308
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US

    This work, A Long Career: From Phantoms to Eagles, by Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    oregon
    f-15
    f-4
    portland
    phantom
    f-15ex

