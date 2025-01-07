Traffic Management Specialist - Civilian Career Spotlight

Meet Sutten who works at Naval Supply Systems Command as a Traffic Management Specialist. Those with household goods and related shipping and transportation backgrounds are a great fit for this in-demand position that is hired for worldwide across the NAVSUP Enterprise. Come support the U.S. Navy and Navy Supply mission today by working for NAVSUP!
Looking to apply or for more info on jobs with NAVSUP? Check out https://www.navsup.navy.mil/Jobs/Hiring-Information/ for NAVSUP Hiring Information – including a link to NAVSUP jobs currently posted on USAJOBS. You can also view the NAVSUP Job Board on Yello at https://navsup.yello.co/job_boards/3_2GcO55sOmiMYNvXrQeZA.
