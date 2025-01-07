Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Traffic Management Specialist - Civilian Career Spotlight

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols, Jonah Brandt, Scott Mundy and Robin Kerrick

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Meet Sutten who works at Naval Supply Systems Command as a Traffic Management Specialist. Those with household goods and related shipping and transportation backgrounds are a great fit for this in-demand position that is hired for worldwide across the NAVSUP Enterprise. Come support the U.S. Navy and Navy Supply mission today by working for NAVSUP!

    Looking to apply or for more info on jobs with NAVSUP? Check out https://www.navsup.navy.mil/Jobs/Hiring-Information/ for NAVSUP Hiring Information – including a link to NAVSUP jobs currently posted on USAJOBS. You can also view the NAVSUP Job Board on Yello at https://navsup.yello.co/job_boards/3_2GcO55sOmiMYNvXrQeZA.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 11:27
    Location: US

    NAVSUP, Traffic Management Specialist, civilian careers

