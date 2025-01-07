12 Initiatives: Stewardship & Accountability

Brian Vazzano, Director of Healthcare Operations, announces a new budget that will fund facility maintenance, new hires, and the launch of a patient-first New Model of Care at Walter Reed. The initiative includes streamlining appointments and integrating video visits through the Converge platform into the MHS GENESIS system. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
