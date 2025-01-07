Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Initiatives: Stewardship & Accountability

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Brian Vazzano, Director of Healthcare Operations, announces a new budget that will fund facility maintenance, new hires, and the launch of a patient-first New Model of Care at Walter Reed. The initiative includes streamlining appointments and integrating video visits through the Converge platform into the MHS GENESIS system. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 11:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949262
    VIRIN: 250110-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110764271
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Walter Reed
    12 Initiatives

