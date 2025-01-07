12 Initiatives: Stewardship & Accountability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brian Vazzano, Director of Healthcare Operations, announces a new budget that will fund facility maintenance, new hires, and the launch of a patient-first New Model of Care at Walter Reed. The initiative includes streamlining appointments and integrating video visits through the Converge platform into the MHS GENESIS system. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)