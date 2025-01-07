The Patriot Brigade and Transformation in Contact has Arrived to CbR 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Josh Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), speaks on the journey the brigade and the U.S. Army Transformation in Contact (TiC) mission has made in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The journey culminates to Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 in Hohenfels, Germany.



Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated

exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability. From January 17 to February 16, 2025, approximately 4,000 military personnel from the U.S. and 15 European countries will conduct a Decisive Action Training Environment-Europe (DATE-E) exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany. Their objective is to ensure that NATO land forces and partner nations are equipped to execute multi-domain largescale combat operations (LSCO).



The U.S. Army is employing its "Transforming in Contact" concept by selecting 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (Light) in the Army’s premier theater for transformation to rapidly field and test a range of commercial off-the-shelf technologies and capabilities, aiming to stay agile in a fastchanging

battlefield environment. (U.S. Army video by SPC David Dumas, SFC Charles Porter, and 1LT Ashby Roloff).