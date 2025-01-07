Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Patriot Brigade and Transformation in Contact has Arrived to CbR 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.09.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Ashby Roloff 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    Col. Josh Glonek, commander of 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), speaks on the journey the brigade and the U.S. Army Transformation in Contact (TiC) mission has made in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The journey culminates to Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 in Hohenfels, Germany.

    Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 is a US-led, NATO and partner-integrated
    exercise in the European Theater focused on combined arms interoperability. From January 17 to February 16, 2025, approximately 4,000 military personnel from the U.S. and 15 European countries will conduct a Decisive Action Training Environment-Europe (DATE-E) exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) in Hohenfels, Germany. Their objective is to ensure that NATO land forces and partner nations are equipped to execute multi-domain largescale combat operations (LSCO).

    The U.S. Army is employing its "Transforming in Contact" concept by selecting 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (Light) in the Army’s premier theater for transformation to rapidly field and test a range of commercial off-the-shelf technologies and capabilities, aiming to stay agile in a fastchanging
    battlefield environment. (U.S. Army video by SPC David Dumas, SFC Charles Porter, and 1LT Ashby Roloff).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949252
    VIRIN: 250109-A-AR024-1489
    Filename: DOD_110764206
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Patriot Brigade and Transformation in Contact has Arrived to CbR 25-1, by 1LT Ashby Roloff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe mountain_division Combined_Resolve NATO US_EUCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download