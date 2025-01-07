Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base Hosts HH-60G Fini Flight

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    The 56th Rescue Squadron and 56th Rescue Generation Squadron host a ceremonial last flight for the HH-60G “Pave Hawk” helicopters assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2024. The event allowed Wyverns to give a proper goodbye to the last operational Pave Hawks in the Active-Duty Air Force before they get sent to the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949247
    VIRIN: 250110-F-XO977-2001
    Filename: DOD_110764120
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Air Base Hosts HH-60G Fini Flight, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

