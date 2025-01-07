Aviano Air Base Hosts HH-60G Fini Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 56th Rescue Squadron and 56th Rescue Generation Squadron host a ceremonial last flight for the HH-60G “Pave Hawk” helicopters assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 18, 2024. The event allowed Wyverns to give a proper goodbye to the last operational Pave Hawks in the Active-Duty Air Force before they get sent to the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)