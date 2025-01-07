A-10 Thunderbolts conduct aerial refueling over USCENTCOM AOR (stringer)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an A-10 Thunderbolt II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 1, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots train and operate under night vision, allowing them to conduct presence patrols critical to regional security at any time and under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)