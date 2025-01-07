Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern Military Community Installation Overview Spot (720p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN salutes the Kaiserslautern Military Community, providing logistical support for U.S. Forces in Europe. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949242
    VIRIN: 250110-F-XK392-5738
    Filename: DOD_110764114
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community Installation Overview Spot (720p), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #afnkaiserslautern #spot

