    A-10 Thunderbolts conduct aerial refueling over USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refuels an A-10 Thunderbolt II over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 1, 2025. The A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots train and operate under night vision, allowing them to conduct presence patrols critical to regional security at any time and under any conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949241
    VIRIN: 250101-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_110764113
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

