    AFN Europe Report - Jan 3, 2025

    GERMANY

    01.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Karla Parra 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Students at Stuttgart Elementary school, Germany connected directly with astronauts aboard the international space station.

    Thirty-two soldiers from the U.S., Germany, Latvia and Türkiye joined together to attend unit public affairs representative, or u-par training, at camp Bondsteel, Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 09:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949233
    VIRIN: 250103-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_110764095
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    AFN
    Public Affairs
    Stuttgart
    AFN EUROPE

