Students at Stuttgart Elementary school, Germany connected directly with astronauts aboard the international space station.
Thirty-two soldiers from the U.S., Germany, Latvia and Türkiye joined together to attend unit public affairs representative, or u-par training, at camp Bondsteel, Kosovo.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|949233
|VIRIN:
|250103-F-DU706-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110764095
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report - Jan 3, 2025, by SSgt Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
