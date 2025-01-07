Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - Jan. 10, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Soldiers joined Estonian armed forces and NATO allies in a remembrance ceremony of the Estonian War of Independence.

    U.S. Soldiers participating in the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) 34 conduct various exercises in Kosovo.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 05:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949232
    VIRIN: 250110-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_110763992
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

