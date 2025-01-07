U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, the R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Forces Commanding General, visits the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Ministry of National Defense parade field in Seoul, Republic of Korea, January 9, 2025. Brunson visited the staff as part of a series of visits as the new commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2025 00:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949225
|VIRIN:
|250109-A-YG297-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110763955
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Brunson Visits ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
