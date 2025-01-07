Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Brunson Visits ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff

    SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    01.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, the R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Forces Commanding General, visits the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Ministry of National Defense parade field in Seoul, Republic of Korea, January 9, 2025. Brunson visited the staff as part of a series of visits as the new commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2025 00:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949225
    VIRIN: 250109-A-YG297-2001
    Filename: DOD_110763955
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR

    Combined Forces Command
    Ministry of National Defense
    United States Forces Korea
    INDOPACOM
    Republic of Korea (Korea
    Gen. Xavier Brunson

