Gen. Brunson Visits ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949225" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, the R.O.K.-U.S. Combined Forces Commanding General, visits the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Ministry of National Defense parade field in Seoul, Republic of Korea, January 9, 2025. Brunson visited the staff as part of a series of visits as the new commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)