    Reality TV Star

    JAPAN

    12.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific spotlight on Air National Guard MSgt Ladeania 'Punkin' Jackson, who participated in the U.S. reality TV show 'The Summit' and what challenges she had to overcome while on the program. This video features footage courtesy of CBS Entertainment.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 19:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949210
    VIRIN: 241219-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110763780
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reality TV Star, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    AFN
    TV
    CBS
    Reality
    The Summit

