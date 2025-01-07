Reality TV Star

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pacific spotlight on Air National Guard MSgt Ladeania 'Punkin' Jackson, who participated in the U.S. reality TV show 'The Summit' and what challenges she had to overcome while on the program. This video features footage courtesy of CBS Entertainment.