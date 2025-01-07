Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAAF wrap-up Pitch Black 2024, Australia's largest air exercise ever

    TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Airmen participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2024 in Australia concluded operations Aug. 2, 2024, marking the end of the largest iteration of the Royal Australian Air Force’s biennial capstone exercise. With more than 140 aircraft and 4,000 members from multiple continents and geographic regions, Pitch Black 24 provided participants an ideal opportunity to share their expertise and learn from each other. The exercised aimed to enhance interoperability between the air forces of 19 nations – United States; Australia; Singapore; Italy; Indonesia; India; Japan; United Kingdom; France; Germany; Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Thailand; Philippines; Spain; Brunei; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Fiji; and Canada. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 20:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949202
    VIRIN: 240802-F-ID959-1002
    Filename: DOD_110763740
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: TINDAL, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    F-22A Raptor

    F-35A Lightning II

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

