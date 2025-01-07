USAF, RAAF wrap-up Pitch Black 2024, Australia's largest air exercise ever

Airmen participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2024 in Australia concluded operations Aug. 2, 2024, marking the end of the largest iteration of the Royal Australian Air Force’s biennial capstone exercise. With more than 140 aircraft and 4,000 members from multiple continents and geographic regions, Pitch Black 24 provided participants an ideal opportunity to share their expertise and learn from each other. The exercised aimed to enhance interoperability between the air forces of 19 nations – United States; Australia; Singapore; Italy; Indonesia; India; Japan; United Kingdom; France; Germany; Republic of Korea; Malaysia; Thailand; Philippines; Spain; Brunei; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Fiji; and Canada. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
