Ukraine Defense Contact Group Opening Remarks - BROLL

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Mr. Lloyd J. Austin III, hosts the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, January 9, 2025. Mr. Austin met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO counterparts to discuss the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Madison Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 14:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949198
|VIRIN:
|250109-N-YF131-2391
|Filename:
|DOD_110763640
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
