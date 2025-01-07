Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukraine Defense Contact Group Opening Remarks - BROLL

    RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Madison Cassidy, Senior Airman Gabriel Held and Airman 1st Class Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Secretary of Defense, Mr. Lloyd J. Austin III, hosts the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, January 9, 2025. Mr. Austin met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO counterparts to discuss the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Madison Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949198
    VIRIN: 250109-N-YF131-2391
    Filename: DOD_110763640
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukraine Defense Contact Group Opening Remarks - BROLL, by PO1 Madison Cassidy, SrA Gabriel Held and A1C Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    OSD
    SecDef
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

