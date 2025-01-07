Col. (Dr.) Elizabeth Markelz and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian return with a new episode of Friday Facts to clear the air about a pressing issue – norovirus. They provide the information we need to flush out this virus and put the current outbreak behind us.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 13:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|949196
|VIRIN:
|250109-D-HZ730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110763604
|Length:
|00:07:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Friday Facts: Norovirus, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
