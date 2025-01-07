Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Facts: Norovirus

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Col. (Dr.) Elizabeth Markelz and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian return with a new episode of Friday Facts to clear the air about a pressing issue – norovirus. They provide the information we need to flush out this virus and put the current outbreak behind us.

    Military Health System
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    norovirus
    Infectious Disease Officer
    diarrhea

