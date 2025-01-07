Olympic athlete completes Basic Military Training

Airman Anita Alvarez and her flight recite the Airman Creed during the Basic Military Training graduation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on January 9, 2025. Alvarez is a three-time Olympic athlete in the Department of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program, and she is the first-ever recruited Olympic medalist in the DAF WCAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Kate Anderson)
|01.09.2025
|01.09.2025 13:12
|B-Roll
|949195
|250109-F-LV958-2001
|DOD_110763601
|00:00:42
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
