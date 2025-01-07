Olympic athlete completes Basic Military Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949195" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airman Anita Alvarez and her flight recite the Airman Creed during the Basic Military Training graduation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on January 9, 2025. Alvarez is a three-time Olympic athlete in the Department of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program, and she is the first-ever recruited Olympic medalist in the DAF WCAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Kate Anderson)