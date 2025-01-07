Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Olympic athlete completes Basic Military Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson 

    37th Training Wing

    Airman Anita Alvarez and her flight recite the Airman Creed during the Basic Military Training graduation ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on January 9, 2025. Alvarez is a three-time Olympic athlete in the Department of the Air Force World Class Athlete Program, and she is the first-ever recruited Olympic medalist in the DAF WCAP. (U.S. Air Force video by Kate Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949195
    VIRIN: 250109-F-LV958-2001
    Filename: DOD_110763601
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olympic athlete completes Basic Military Training, by 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Olympian
    WCAP
    BMT
    World Class Athlete
    BMT Graduation
    USAF BMT
    DAF WCAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download