    Jimmy Carter departs U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S service members with the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD Video by Sfc. Ernest Henderson)

