Jimmy Carter departs the U.S. Capitol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949189" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S service members with the Joint Task Force - National Capital Region Ceremonial Honor Guard participate in the State Funeral of former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C, Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, the 39th President of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. David A. Carvajal)