    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts urban breaching range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, detonate explosive charges during an urban breaching range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2025. Marines rehearsed breaching techniques that increase their proficiency with operations in urban terrain which enhances tactical speed and tempo. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949176
    VIRIN: 250107-M-MI274-2001
    Filename: DOD_110763473
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Sustainment
    Explosive
    Breaching
    BLT 2/4
    INDOPACIFIC
    Urban Breaching Range

