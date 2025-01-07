31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts urban breaching range

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, detonate explosive charges during an urban breaching range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2025. Marines rehearsed breaching techniques that increase their proficiency with operations in urban terrain which enhances tactical speed and tempo. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)
