In this latest Behind the Triad installment, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez gives an update on items for January 2025. The commander highlights happenings on the installation for the month and describes some of the observances in January. “Behind the Triad” is an award-winning series of videos hosted by Fort McCoy Garrison commander that highlights the hard-working, behind-the-scenes employees around the installation who help make Fort McCoy the outstanding installation it is today, and it provides news and information for the Fort McCoy team. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 02:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|949172
|VIRIN:
|250101-A-CV950-2867
|Filename:
|DOD_110763351
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Behind the Triad: Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives January 2025 update, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
