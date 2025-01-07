Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad: Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives January 2025 update

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2025

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    In this latest Behind the Triad installment, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez gives an update on items for January 2025. The commander highlights happenings on the installation for the month and describes some of the observances in January. “Behind the Triad” is an award-winning series of videos hosted by Fort McCoy Garrison commander that highlights the hard-working, behind-the-scenes employees around the installation who help make Fort McCoy the outstanding installation it is today, and it provides news and information for the Fort McCoy team. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 02:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 949172
    VIRIN: 250101-A-CV950-2867
    Filename: DOD_110763351
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    Garrison Commander Behind the Triad

