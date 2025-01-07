Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 completes helicopter rope suspension technique course B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope exercises during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The training allowed Marines to sustain HRST proficiency in preparation for future operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2025 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 949167
    VIRIN: 250106-M-EC903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110763270
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Sustainment
    HRST
    Fast-Rope
    BLT 2/4
    Rappel Tower
    INDOPACIFIC

