U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope exercises during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 6, 2025. The training allowed Marines to sustain HRST proficiency in preparation for future operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2025 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|949167
|VIRIN:
|250106-M-EC903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110763270
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MEU | BLT 2/4 completes helicopter rope suspension technique course B-Roll, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
