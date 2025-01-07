Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam 2024 year in review video

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    This is a year in review video to highlight the 15th Wing on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to highlight the wing's accomplishments, training exercises and events that wishes service members and their families a Happy New Year, Dec. 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica) 

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 949163
    VIRIN: 241226-F-NW874-6945
    Filename: DOD_110763215
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam 2024 year in review video, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Years
    Holiday Season

