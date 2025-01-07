The District of Columbia National Guard will support President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Jan. 9, 2025, by serving as official escorts for governors and their spouses. Building on its longstanding tradition of assisting state funerals—such as President George H.W. Bush’s in 2018—the D.C. Guard continues its unique role in national events as the only Guard element under direct presidential authority since its establishment in 1802. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 17:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|949158
|VIRIN:
|250108-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110763148
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. National Guard provides support for President Jimmy Carter's funeral, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.