Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard provides support for President Jimmy Carter's funeral

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The District of Columbia National Guard will support President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Jan. 9, 2025, by serving as official escorts for governors and their spouses. Building on its longstanding tradition of assisting state funerals—such as President George H.W. Bush’s in 2018—the D.C. Guard continues its unique role in national events as the only Guard element under direct presidential authority since its establishment in 1802. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 17:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 949158
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110763148
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard provides support for President Jimmy Carter's funeral, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Funeral
    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    Jimmy Carter
    D.C. National Guard

