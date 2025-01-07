D.C. National Guard provides support for President Jimmy Carter's funeral

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The District of Columbia National Guard will support President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Jan. 9, 2025, by serving as official escorts for governors and their spouses. Building on its longstanding tradition of assisting state funerals—such as President George H.W. Bush’s in 2018—the D.C. Guard continues its unique role in national events as the only Guard element under direct presidential authority since its establishment in 1802. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)