A time-lapse of the sunrise with the U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxies parked on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base in California Dec. 30, 2024. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|949156
|VIRIN:
|241230-F-RX511-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110763078
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C-5M Super Galaxy Timelapse, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
